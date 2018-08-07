LAW
NBA Shifts Election To August 8
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has shifted its election due to commence midnight Aug 6 to Aug 8 due to difficulties encountered by members with the verification process.
The NBA president, Mr Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN) who announced this yesterday said that the shift was due to widespread complaints by the members about the security of the verification process.
He said that upon the review of the process so far, it became absolutely necessary to dis-aggregate the entire electoral process into three stages; pre, during and post-election and appoint a new service provider to manage a more secured verification process that would strengthen the confidence of members in the electoral process.
He said that the NBA appointed the services of a new provider; Crenet to undertake the development and deployment of sophisticated technology with high-level securities to ensure the verification is duly conducted by all members.
“To ensure that our members are not disenfranchised during the electoral process, the NBA has instructed Crenet to suspend the current verification process and introduce a simplified process.
“This is to enable all outstanding members eligible to vote but unable to verify their details to do so through a simplified form that will be made available for completion and submission online.”
