NEWS
NYSC Declares 3-day Mourning For Drowned Corps Members
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has declared three days of mourning for the corps members who drowned at the Mayo-Selbe river near the Gashaka falls in Gashaka local government area of Taraba State.
Mrs Adeyemi Adenike, the NYSC director, Press and Public Relations said this in a statement, day in Abuja.
Adenike said that the nine corps members on Saturday August 4 involved in the accident left their places of primary assignment on a picnic at the site, adding that they got due to the sudden increase in water volume and surge.
Adenike said that seven bodies had so far been recovered from the river by local divers and security agents while the search for the remaining missing two corps members was ongoing.
“The entire NYSC family is shocked and saddened by the cruel twist of fate that befell our corps members.
“The corps members drowned as a result of the sudden increase in water volume and surge of river Mayo-Selbe near the Gashaka falls in Gashaka local government area of Taraba State.
“Seven bodies have so far been recovered from the river by local divers and security agents while the search for the remaining two missing corps members is ongoing.
“Management has, therefore, declared three-day mourning for the souls of our departed heroes; beginning from Monday, August 6.
“Our condolences are with the families at this moment,“ she said.
Adenike said that during the mourning, NYSC flags would fly half-mast nationwide.
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP Nigeria Newspapers. Contact: editor@leadership.ng
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
CAF: Infantino Congratulates Amaju Pinnick
-
COVER STORIES1 hour ago
Supplementary Budget: Saraki Summons NASS Leadership For Emergency Meeting Today
-
POLITICS15 hours ago
Igabi APC Stakeholders Vow To Remain In Party Despite Perceived Injustices
-
NEWS24 hours ago
FRANCE 2018: Falconets Tackle Old Foe, Germany, In Group D Opener
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Row Over Lopsidedness At Character Commission
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Saraki: His Travails, Triumph AnWWd Mandate
-
CRIME9 hours ago
Police Nab Man In Connection With Alleged Plot To Assassinate Aunt For N4.5m
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Aguero Double Wins Community Shield For Man City