OAU Faults NUC For Non-Accreditation Of Law, Dentistry, Others

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife has blamed non- accreditation of some courses in the institution on the National University Commission’s (NUC) existing regulation that does not allow for what it called back to back interim status.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had announced that OAU candidates who applied to study Law, Dentistry, Fine and Applied Arts, Botany and Family Nutrition and Consumer Sciences for the 2018/2019 academic session should either change course or university due to non-accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

A statement released to newsmen yesterday by the public relations officer of the institution, Mr. Abiodun Olanrewaju stated that OAU and other affected institutions were denied accreditation because of the existing NUC regulation which does not allow for back to back interim status.

According to him, the general accreditation exercise was conducted across all universities in December, 2017 , saying the non-accreditation of some programmes cut across all universities and not peculiar to OAU.

“There are 106 programmes in the University of which the five mentioned above have issues with accreditation. Although all these programmes actually had interim status during the last exercise.

“The University Management is working assiduously to address the issues raised by the NUC. It therefore has no doubt that the affected programmes will be restored hopefully in the forthcoming accreditation exercise slated for November, 2018. We hereby use this medium to officially appreciate the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) for the prompt release of funds to upgrade the existing structures and facilities in the University.



