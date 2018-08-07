Police Nab Man For Plotting Aunt’s Assassination For N4.5m

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 55-year-old man, Osaro Okonoboh for allegedly organizing the assassination of his aunt for N4.5m.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi who paraded the suspect and his accomplice on Monday said the suspects were arrested on July 26 during an operation led by Igando Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Taiwo Kasumu, a Chief Superintendent of Police.

He said, “This is a case of human trafficking and attempted assassination involving one Augusta Omonsaigbogbo and Gladys Omosaigbogbo.

“Gladys had begged her younger sister to take Blessing, her daughter to Europe for a better life which she did. Gladys however did not know that her daughter would be lured into prostitution.

“When Blessing got there, she discovered that her Aunty, Augusta was the gang leader of a prostitution ring. When she refused to give in, her sister handed her over to the police.

“Blessing however explained to the police what her aunt had brought her into the country for and Augusta was arrested.

“After Augusta was released, she told Gladys what Blessing had done but after getting unfavorable response from her, she decided to hire assassins to kill Gladys.’’

“Gladys asked one Osaro to kill his sister for N4.5m but was apprehended by the police.” the CP said.

Gladys also told journalists that Osaro who was hired to kill her was her nephew.

Confessing to the crime, Osaro told journalists that he was being disturbed by his sister to kill his aunt which he said he could not do but contacted Lucky.

“When I told Lucky about it, he also said he could not do it after which I contacted one Igbinedion who agreed to kill my aunt for N1.5m.

“We planned to give him N1.5m from the N4.5m we were to collect from my sister so that we can share the remaining N3m.” he said.