2019: APGA Zones Presidential Ticket To North

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has resolved to field a presidential candidate in the 2019 General Elections.

The party has also zoned its presidential ticket to Northern zone of the country.

The decision was taken on Friday, at a meeting of members of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) held at the Anambra State Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia in Awka, the state capital.

At the meeting, which was held at the instance of the Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, who is incidentally the National Leader of the APGA and BoT Chairman of the party, the BoT members deliberated on the future of the party as it concerned the upcoming 2019 general elections and the options facing the party.

The secretary of the party’s BoT, Alhaji Sani Shinkafi, who briefed newsmen after the meeting, stated that after due considerations, the party had resolved to zone the presidential ticket to the North while the vice presidential candidate will come from the SouthEast.

Alhaji Shinkafi stated that the other major political parties have failed the nation throughout the period they have been at the helm of affairs, adding that APGA, founded on sound political principles and values, is the best platform for solving the various socio-political problems confronting the country presently.

He stated, the APGA is not contesting the presidential election for formality sake but will be fielding quality candidates to fly its flag, as presidential and vice-presidential candidates who have all that are required to fix the numerous problems bedeviling the nation.

He stated further that the leadership of APGA, in collaboration with other critical stakeholders of the party, will evolve strategies that will enable the party achieve its ambition of forming a central government in 2019.It will be recalled that APGA last fielded candidate for presidential election in 2003 and 2007, when the founder of the party and the late Biafran leader, Ezeigbogburugburu, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, flew the party’s flag.