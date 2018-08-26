‘APC Will Never Buy Votes To Win Osun Poll’

The senior special assistant (SSA) to Governor Rauf Aregbesola on Regional Integration, Hon Wale Alabi, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not be involved in vote buying, popularly called “See and Buy” in the local parlance, during the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State.

He stated this during the flag off of Osun R-Connect official campaign to sensitise and remind the people of the state of what Governor Aregbesola and APC-led government have done/will still do and reasons to retain the progressive government in office.

The SSA, who also doubles as the head of the R-Connect group, said the APC is not in any way, nurturing the idea or embracing the system of ‘see and buy’ in the coming governorship election.

‘If anybody is having or nurturing or wants to embrace the system of ‘see and buy’, that would not be the APC.

“Some other political parties are sleeping in their house because they have that mind-set that on the day of election, they will just bring out money and buy votes.

“The APC, despite the fact that we have done a lot for the people of Osun, is still not relenting on its efforts, as we are going out, talking to people, canvassing and begging them to let the development brought about by the APC government continue.

“We don’t believe in ‘see and buy’ and will never be part of it because vote buying has never been our way of handling things.” he said

While appealing to the people of the state to come en masse and cast their vote for APC candidate, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, the head of R-connect group said Aregbesola has done well in terms of infrastructure and human development for the people of Osun.

He said the only way to pay the governor back for the good things he has done in Osun is to vote APC into power, noting that the infrastructure and human development are uncountable compared to the regime of other parties.