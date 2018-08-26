Bayelsa: Soldiers’ Arrest, Detention Of Contractor, Triggers Controversy

Authorities of the Joint Military Task Force code named Operation Delta Safe (ODS) yesterday triggered controversy over the arrest and detain a surveillance contractor ,Clinton Leadus over alleged suspicion of complicity in the canalisation of a 14 inches oik pipeline belonging to the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in Ekerama community of Okordia clan in Yenagoa Local Government area of the State.

While the Family of the detained surveillance contractor and some Civil Rights Organisation led by the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) area alleging that the claim of alleged complicity and arrest of Clinton Claudia was an orchestrated by some persons interested in taking over the oil pipeline surveillance job and use military for intimidation and frame up.

Others questioned why the authorities of the Joint Task Force code named Operation Delta Safe decided to release other suspects arrested and hold unto Clinton Leadus without access to his wife, Mrs. Oby leadus and his lawyers in the last 12 days.

The family, said his arrest by the Military Task force after indiscrimately releasing other suspects within 48 hours is suspicious, “they should give us proof of life and allow an innocent man access to his family and lawyers. Except they are involved in the cover up. We are afraid that the military may kill him. ”

LEADERSHIP gathered that though the Military Task Force have refused to comment on the development, the arrest of Clinton Leadus was ordered by the Commander, Rear Admiral A.O. Suleiman, on alleged mere allegations.

It was gathered that the detained Leadus Clinton had few weeks ago, reported to the Monitoring unit of the Criminal Investigation Department of the State Police Command over the vandalised oil pipeline under his watch and some suspects were arrested. He also notified the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps and was cleared.

Confirming the arrest, Mr. Rex Bribena Ekpi, a legal practitioner from the Magna-Pax Law partners, in a petition filed before the Operation Delta Safe, said the detained Leadus Clinton, was arrested and have not be allowed access to his family.

According to him, “my petition dated 23rd of August, 2018,notified the Joint Military Task force that the arrest and detention of my Clint is a violation of his fundamental Human Rights.And we demanded his release within 24hours.

The concerned wife, Mrs. Oby Leadus, who also confirmed the development said though she had visited the Igbogene Headquaters of the Operation Delta Safe severally, ” their silence and refusal to allow access to my husband makes it worse and afraid of his safety. This is a case of conspiracy to take over his job as surveillance contractor. They should release my husband or let me see him alive. ”

When contacted on the development, the spokesperson of the ODS, Major Abdulahi said though he will confirm if the detained surveillance contractor is in their custody and get back.

However, at the time of this report, he was yet to revert.