NEWS
EYN Church Begins Rebuilding Of Roads Destroyed By Boko Haram In Mubi
The Pastor in charge of Gi’ima, Church of the Brethren in Nigeria (EYN), Rev. Nasara Albert, has began the reconstruction of roads, damaged by Boko Haram attack, in Mubi town of Adamawa state.
Rev. Albert, who led members of the church, at the Flagg of exercise, at secretariat road Arhan-kuno, expressed concern over the deplorable roads, saying the project is aimed at providing human vehicular access to different places.
According to him, the church initiated the reconstruction work, to cushion the effects of insurgency attacks and strengthen peaceful coexistence among the diverse residents.
” The church observed that, residents of this area had to divert to other routes, especially those using cars, due to the deplorable nature of this roads.
“We decided to repairs the road as part of community service, is one of the fundamental ethnic of EYN church and to complement government efforts”.
“Many churches and mosques were destroyed by insurgency, government should intervene in rebuilding them, to promote religious tolerance.
“Gov. Bindow should come our aid by rebuilding worship in the insurgency affected towns and villages .
Alhaji Umar Sadiq, a resident of the area lauded the project and urged other religious organization to emulate the church.
He noted that the road had suffered neglect since the inception of insurgency 2014
Yakubu Vandi who benefited from the gesture, enjoined women and children to avoid indiscriminate dumping or refuse into drainages.
It could be called that, the area was recently affected by suicide bomb attack, where over 30 person killed and property destroyed according to the police source in the state.##
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP Nigeria Newspapers. Contact: editor@leadership.ng
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
Gov Ayade Appoints 200 Widows
- OPINION2 hours ago
Bauchi By-Election: Another Victory For APC
- SPORTS21 hours ago
Boxer Take A Walk As Game Commences
- NEWS21 hours ago
PMB Pays Unannounced Visit To Troops, Thanks Them For Service To Nation
- NEWS22 hours ago
US Cuts Over $200m In Aid To Palestinians
- OPINION2 hours ago
2019: Dankwambo Weathering The Political Storm
- NEWS17 hours ago
Army To Discipline Soldiers Who Blocked Maiduguri Airport
- NEWS2 hours ago
Intrigues, Power Play Over Demolition Of N800m Ayefele’s Music House