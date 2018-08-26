FERMA Begins Intensive Work On Abuja Roads

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency , FERMA at the weekend commenced mass rehabilitation works on the ever- busy Abuja-Keffi dual carriageway which has in recent weeks witnessed traffic bottlenecks due to failures in some portions of the road.

The areas currently being worked includes the portion between the popular sharp corner at Mararaba to the Chris park juctiont, the Building material area to Checking point and other critical areas from Mararaba to Masaka U-turn which damages by massive rainfall and other human activities

The FERMA team led by the Federal Road maintenance Engineer in charge of the FCT, Engineer Ambrose Omame worked throughout the nights.

According to Engineer Omame ,it would be thoughtless to carry out day time repair works on the road which on daily basis expirence severe traffic bottlenecks.

One of the major work done by FERMA was the desilting of the drainages which were totally blocked as a result of excessive dumping of refuses on them by residents of the area. The waste evacuated from the drains includes plastic bottles and bags as well as other non-existent biodegradable items used for domestic purposes.

At a stretch of less than 50 meters in drainage on the the road median along the Mararaba sharp corner area alone over four truck load of household wastes were evacuated from the blocked DRAINAGES.

Engineer Omame who led a team of engineers and other staff of FERMA to repair failed portions of the roads said the decision to work at night was parts of decisions taken by the Managing Director of FERMA , Engineer Nurudeen Adulraharaman Rafindadi who according to him is relentless in ensuring that roads across the federation are motorable at all times.

The Federal Road Maintenance Engineer noted that FERMA would continue to fix failed portions on the Abuja-keffi Road until when the federal ministry of works carry out the planned holistic expansion of the already congested dual carriageway.

While commending the Guards brigade unit of the Nigerian army for providing them with adequate security at night and the men of the federal Road safety commission for controlling traffic flow, he noted that the rehabilitation and maintenance work will likely last for about one month due to some peculiar challenges on the road .

For his part, the Nyanya Unit Commander of the Federal Road safety commission, MR Arinze Agu, who also join the FERMA team with his men to ensure flow flow of traffic at night faulted the attitudes of motorists drive on the road shoulders and overload their vehicles

The FCT FERMA team had earlier worked on a very bad portion on the slope, just between Mogadishu barracks flyover and and kugbo community.