I’m Not Losing Sleep Over Plot To Impeach Me – Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, yesterday debunked claims that the Senate was yet to reconvene due to fear of his impeachment.

Saraki who spoke with journalists in Asaba after a closed door meeting with Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa stated that those behind alleged plot to impeach him, should have dissipated such energy on democratic ideals that would better the lots of Nigerians.

He said; “I am not losing any sleep about impeachment, we have a country that a lot of Nigerians believe there must be rule of law, those who are talking about impeachment are engaging in cheap blackmail and I am not concerned about that.”

The Senate President said the mass defection to the PDP was because the APC has denied Nigerians of true democracy in the past three years.

He insisted that no amount of political intimidation and security harassment would prevent the business of law-making that would impact positively on the country, saying that “our ideas and visions on what we expect in a democratic setting were not met in APC, hence we left.