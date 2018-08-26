NEWS
Obaseki Accompanies PMB On Investment Tour In China As Edo Govt Approves N700m For Takeoff Of Modular Refinery
The Edo State Governor is scheduled to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari on an investment tour in China following the federal government’s listing of several Edo State government’s projects which are backed by Chinese investors, on its itinerary.
The Chinese investors-backed big ticked projects in Edo State include the Benin River Port in Gelegele, the Benin Industrial Park and a modular refinery in Benin City, for which the Edo State Executive Council has approved a N700 million, as initial investment.
Sources familiar with the progress of the Edo-China investment collaboration, said “all these projects which Chinese investors have committed to, will receive final nod during the visit of president Buhari.”
Governor Obaseki was at the Chinese Embassy during the week for more consultations with officials of the People’s Republic of China, preparatory to the Buhari-led investment tour of the Asian country.
To further demonstrate the state government’s readiness to kick-start work on the modular refinery in Benin City, Obaseki on Friday at the weekly EXCO meeting, approved the release of N700 million as redeemable preference shares (investment) in the Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited.
According to Obaseki, “the company will be involved in the production of petroleum and petrochemical products and other related businesses.
“The venture will enhance the local refining capacity, thereby increasing the volume of nahtha, kerosene, diesel and residual fuel oil products available in Edo State.”
He added that the venture “will create legitimate employment opportunities thereby reducing poverty and providing job opportunities for teeming youth in the communities and facilitate the establishment of a fabrication yard as proposed by the promoters, thereby creating basis for expertise, professionalism and further training in oil and gas industry.”
The take-off of the Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company follows series of groundwork by the Obaseki administration that led to the setting up of Edo Investment Scheme Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to hold N2 billion investment funds in which the Ministry of Finance Incorporation (MOFI) and the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC) which are to hold shares of 20 per cent and 80 per cent respectively, would facilitate the state’s investment in various initiatives across the oil and gas services, petroleum exploration, drilling and filling station, sales and supply of gas, oil agro allied products, petroleum and petrochemical products and other related businesses.
In the transaction design, the investment funds will be repaid in three years after the execution of the projects, besides the interest that will accrue to the state within the interim. The project will, in essence fund itself.
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP Nigeria Newspapers. Contact: editor@leadership.ng
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
Gov Ayade Appoints 200 Widows
- OPINION3 hours ago
Bauchi By-Election: Another Victory For APC
- SPORTS22 hours ago
Boxer Take A Walk As Game Commences
- NEWS22 hours ago
PMB Pays Unannounced Visit To Troops, Thanks Them For Service To Nation
- NEWS23 hours ago
US Cuts Over $200m In Aid To Palestinians
- NEWS18 hours ago
Army To Discipline Soldiers Who Blocked Maiduguri Airport
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
PMB Unleashes Troops On Cattle Rustlers, Bandits
- OPINION3 hours ago
2019: Dankwambo Weathering The Political Storm