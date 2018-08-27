2019: S’East Students Pledge Support For PMB’s Re-election Bid

The president Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election ambition has been buoyed as a student group in the South-East Geo-political zone has thrown its weight behind the quest.

The group under the aegis of the National Executive Council of South East Students Union (SESU) in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka, the Anambra state capital yesterday said it has adopted President Muhammadu Buhari as her candidate in the February 2019 general elections.

The group stated that its decision was based on the monumental achievements President Buhari’s administration has recorded in the past three years and few months it had been in office.

In the statement which was signed by the National President, Comrade Okechukwu Chigbo, the group listed the achievements President Buhari’s administration to include effective war on corruption, reduction in the menace of insecurity in the country, stability in the economy, improvement in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

Other major achievements, according to the organisation, included home grown feeding programme for pupils in primary schools in the country, diversification of rail transport system in the country.

The group listed further achievements of the administration to include, massive housing schemes through mortgage acquisition, constant unity of the country, equitable distribution of resources to all regions of the country were other reasons for the endorsement.

The group disclosed that it has proposed October 27, 2019 to hold a South East Zonal Rally in Enugu, to officially adopt the President as its preferred candidate in the presidential election with over one million delegates expected to attend.