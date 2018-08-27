Ajimobi, Ladoja In Warm Embrace At Olubadan’s 90th Birthday

Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi and former governor, Rashidi Ladoja, yesterday, defied their estranged relationship as they warmly embraced each other at the 90th birthday of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

The University of Ibadan International Conference Centre, venue of the event, was thrown into wild jubilation as the perceived political foes embraced themselves.

The week long birthday celebration attracted prominent monarchs across Yoruba land, members of the state executive council and gladiators across political divides.

Some dignitaries at the event were former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, former Senate Leader, Teslim Folarin, Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan, Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola and some white cap Chiefs from Lagos.

Others were Senator Soji Akanbi, Hon. Abiodun Awoleye, Hon. Akeem Ige, Minority Leader, Oyo State House of Assembly, Alhaji Daud Akinola, Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland and Chief Ademola Ojo.

Some Oyo State political gladiators who attended the event were Dr Olusola Ayandele, Mr Seyi Makinde, Mr Joseph Tegbe, Chief Niyi Akintola, Alhaji Sharafadeen Alli, Mr Isaac Omodewu, Dr Azeez Adeduntan and Chief Adebayo Adelabu

Ajimobi expressed happiness that the monarch, whom he referred to as his father, clocked 90 years, praying that the ancient city of Ibadan witnessed more development during his reign.

The governor stated that the imbroglio between the state government and the renown gospel musician, Dr Yinka Ayefele, has been resolved, pledging his administration’s readiness to assist him.