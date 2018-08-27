. . . As FERMA Begins Intensive Work On Abuja Roads

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency, (FERMA) at the weekend commenced mass rehabilitation works on the ever busy Abuja-Keffi dual carriageway which has in recent weeks witnessed traffic bottlenecks due to failures in some portions of the road.

The areas currently being worked includes the portion between the popular sharp corner at Mararaba to the Chris park junction, the building material area to checking point and other critical areas from Mararaba to Masaka U-turn which suffered damages by massive rainfall and other human activities

The FERMA team led by the federal road maintenance engineer in charge of the FCT, Engineer Ambrose Omame worked throughout the nights.

According to Omame, it would be thoughtless to carry out day time repair works on the road which on daily basis experience heavy traffic.

One of the major work done by FERMA was the desilting of the drainages which were totally blocked as a result of excessive dumping of refuses on them by residents of the area. The waste evacuated from the drains includes plastic bottles and bags as well as other non existent biodegradable items used for domestic purposes.

At a stretch of less than 50 meters in drainage on the the road median along the Mararaba sharp corner area alone, over four truck load of household wastes were evacuated from the blocked drainage.