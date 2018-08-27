Death Toll From Greek Fires Rises To 97

The death toll from July’s forest fires in Greece rose to 97 after another victim succumbed to injuries in an Athens hospital, the country’s fire-fighting service said on Monday.

All of the victims have been identified– among them were four foreigners, a Polish woman with her child, an Irishman and a Belgian.

Greek police are still investigating what caused the fires a month ago in the Athens region, which devastated the municipalities of Mati, Marathon and Rafina.

Some 4,000 houses were destroyed or badly damaged. (dpa/NAN)