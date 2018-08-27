Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Death Toll From Greek Fires Rises To 97

Published

1 min ago

on


The death toll from July’s forest fires in Greece rose to 97 after another victim succumbed to injuries in an Athens hospital, the country’s fire-fighting service said on Monday.

All of the victims have been identified– among them were four foreigners, a Polish woman with her child, an Irishman and a Belgian.

Greek police are still investigating what caused the fires a month ago in the Athens region, which devastated the municipalities of Mati, Marathon and Rafina.

Some 4,000 houses were destroyed or badly damaged. (dpa/NAN)

 


Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP Nigeria Newspapers. Contact: editor@leadership.ng

Which party would you vote for President in the 2019 general election?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share this post with your friends!