Edem Duke Sues For Peace, Unity Ahead Of APC Primaries

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primaries billed for September 24, this year, former minister for Tourism, Culture and Orientation, High Chief Edem Duke has called on APC stakeholders and leaders in the party to sheath their swords and work towards the emergence of a credible candidate to enable the party seize power from ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which has presided over the state for a very long time now.

Duke who made the call during the inauguration of the APC Akpabuyo LGA Chapter Secretariat at Atimbo –Ikang Road, stressed that it was high time politicians allow candidates with superior political ideology and capacity to emerge and wrestle the position of governor with the PDP in the state rather than allowing mediocres with no capacity nor pedigree to go into contest with the opposition party who may bring a more credible candidate to beat the APC flag bearer.

He said that the issue of factions will never arise if the best ideology which conforms to the party at the national level is allowed to prevail.

“There is absolutely no faction in Cross River State APC, what we have are interests and it is my place to exercise my patience and intellect to ensure that there is harmony and conviviality in the party. All our members should collapse their interest for the sake of progress which is what we stand for,” the minister said.

“The symbol of our party represents unity, therefore let us collapse all interest and work together. APC will continue to do good in Cross River. We need to allow the superiority of our intellect and ideas be the ruling foundation among our people. The APC has done great things in the state and we must work harder to sustain it.

“There is no zoning formula in the APC as far I know and I am concerned we have experienced aspirants who have expressed their interest. What we have to do as a party is to know which aspirant will advance the frontier of our agenda and ultimately bring the best possible benefits to Cross River.

“The interests of all and sundry must be integrated in order to build a very strong party which will move the people and the agenda of the party forward. It is the tolerance of one another that we can galvanise the party and forge ahead.

The former minister called on party stakeholders in Cross River State to show gratitude and appreciation to president Muhammadu Buhari who gave the people opportunity to serve in his administration and reciprocate the kind gesture by supporting PMB’s re-election and vote the party in the state that the state can align with the central government.