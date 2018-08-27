I Won’t Go Back To PDP – Omisore

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun state, Senator Iyiola Omisore has debunked rumour making the rounds that he was planning to return back to the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

Addressing newsmen at the weekend shortly after paying homage to the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran in his palace at Ilesa as part of lined up programme to flag off his campaign, Omisore said rather than moving back to the party, a lot of PDP chieftains will soon join his campaign train.

Omisore who revealed alleged plan by the incumbent, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola to ensure that Osun state remain indebted to him and his cronies for at least a period of 15 years even after leaving office, said that the plan is embedded in a fake contract document.

According to him, the fake contract document titled the, “Award of Contract for Dualisation of Ereja Square-Imo-Ilesa-Akure Expressway, Rehabilitation of Ereja Square with spur-Irojo- Ilesa/Akure Expressway, majestic uplift and Redefinition of Ilesa city Centre and Rehabilitation/Rehabilitation of Akoda-Ede-Ara-Ejigbo, Iwo-Osogbo (Testing Ground) Kelebe-Iragbiji road” was awarded in the sum of N14.4Billion.

He claimed that the office of the Accountant General was immediately directed to issue an Irrevocable Stranding Payment Order (ISPO) in favour of Slavaborgu Nigeria Ltd, under which arrangement, monies due to Osun State Government from the Federation is subjected as first line charge, to monthly deduction at source of N337Million payable to the company for the next 15 years.

Omisore pointed out that there are many loans obtained by the Aregbesola administration allegedly designed to siphon from the Osun state Government coffers monies and assets lawfully belonging to the people of Osun state.

“Even as we speak, Aregbesola’s government has started preparing post contract ‘variation reports’ on all projects executed by it for the past eight years.

“It is against this background that the struggle and contest for continuity by the APC and its offshoot in the ADP is situated and should be understood by all,” Omisore said.

He urged President Muhammad Buhari and the Finance Minister to disallow the latest N337 million monthly deduction from Osun state coffers into the account of any bogus company.

Earlier, Oba Aromolaran who prayed for the success of Senator Omisore however said as traditional ruler, his role is to ensure that peace reigns before, during and after the September 22, governorship election in his domain.