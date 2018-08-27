Connect with us
Insurgency: Army Tasks Troops On Alertness

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, has charged soldierS to maintain maximum alertness at all times

He gave the charge when he visisted Gajigana, Forward Operation Base of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in Borno State.

Abdulamlik also commended the troops for their commitment in combating the Boko Haram terrorists and expressed delight on their state of readiness and high motivation.

In a statement signed by the director Army public relations, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, the acting GOC urged the troops not to drop their guards but to remain vigilant and resilience at all times.

He said that the Army was aware of their challenges and assured the troops of necessary support. Abulmalik while commending the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, in catering for their welfare also charged the troops to ensure that the Boko Haram terrorists are routed out from the Nigerian territory.

The GOC was accompanied on the visit by the Acting Commander 7 Division  Garrison Colonel Mike Alechenu, Commander 7 Division Supply and Transport Colonel Chima Okafor and Commander 7 Division Equipment Support Colonel Babatunde Olaya, among others.


