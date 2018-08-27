Nigerians Must Elect Credible Leaders Not Mediocre –Ebonyi Speaker

The Speaker Ebonyi State House of Assembly, EBHA, Rt Hon Francis Nwifuru has urged Nigerians to always elect credible leaders, especially aspirants into the National and State Assembly who possess experience in the art of law making and not just mediocre.

The Speaker, who was represented by his Deputy, Rt Hon Odefa Obasi Odefa gave the advice at Isu, the headquarters of Onicha Local Government Area of the state, during the constituency briefing of Chief Valentine Okike, member representing Onicha West constituency who is seeking for a third tenure in the assembly.

The Deputy Speaker who is also seeking a fourth tenure in the Assembly, said that legislation needed experience to effectively make laws to attract democratic dividends to the people.

“A new person at any assembly will spend much time learning and understanding the rudiments of the assembly and by the time he finishes learning, his tenure would have ended,” the speaker stated.

He thanked the people for adopting Okike for re-election, noting that they do not deserve to be represented by a learner but an experienced person.

In his remarks, Rt Hon Okike thanked the people for adopting him for third tenure and assured that he has made himself available to represent them as long as they want.

“As an obedient servant, I would also come whenever they desire as this call is to continue with the governor and complete our tenures and subsequently quit the stage in 2023,” he said.

He thanked other aspirants for their understanding particularly those who have withdrawn from the race and those still dialoguing with him.

According to him, “I have constructed an electricity project with 300 KVA transformer including the construction of several boreholes, distribution of over 70 motorcycles, 40 generating-sets among others, to my constituents.”

He noted that he also attracted the Oshiri-Onicha road, Isu-Akanu Uburu road, the renovation of the Onicha general hospital, all which were executed by the executive arm of government, including the donation 100 bags of rice and over 300 bags of fertilisers to the people.

The state commissioner for Environment, Chief Donatus Njoku, commended the lawmaker for remembering his people and assured him of their maximum support.

Meanwhile, stakeholders from the constituency used the occasion to adopt the lawmaker as their consensus candidate for the forthcoming general election.