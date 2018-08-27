Okorocha Lauds Conduct Of Imo LG Polls

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, has commended the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC) for the successful conduct of the Aug. 25 local government election in the state.

Okorocha gave the commendation in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, in Owerri, yesterday.

The governor said that the commission had shown that it had the capacity to conduct free and fair elections.

He congratulated Imo people for coming out to exercise their franchise.

He commended the people for maintaining peace throughout the period the election lasted, describing it as “a good omen.”

The governor equally felicitated with the leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the state for their unity of purpose.

Okorocha thanked other political parties that participated in the election for contributing to the strengthening of the nation’s democracy.

He further assured the parties that they would be carried along in governance.