NEWS
PMB Salutes Murtala Nyako At 75
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in congratulating former Governor of Adamawa State, Vice Admiral Murtala Nyako (rtd), as he turns 75 on 27th August, 2018.
President Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina felicitated with all family members, friends, professional and political associates of the renowned farmer, who served the country for many years as a former Governor of Niger State, Chief of Naval Staff and Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, with remarkable honours.
The President extolled Nyako’s successful investment in agriculture and establishing of an international business network in animal husbandry and horticulture, especially with the export of mangos, which further underscores Nigeria’s versatility and capacity in commodities.
The President prayed that the almighty God will continue to refresh Nyako’s mind and strength as he grows older, and grant him the grace to keep serving his country.
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP Nigeria Newspapers. Contact: editor@leadership.ng
MOST POPULAR
- OPINION16 hours ago
Bauchi By-Election: Another Victory For APC
- NEWS13 hours ago
Obaseki Accompanies PMB On Investment Tour In China As Edo Govt Approves N700m For Takeoff Of Modular Refinery
- POLITICS9 hours ago
Arms Seizure: Resist Desperate Politicians, APC Urges Nigerians
- COVER STORIES21 hours ago
PMB Unleashes Troops On Cattle Rustlers, Bandits
- NEWS13 hours ago
FERMA Begins Intensive Work On Abuja Roads
- OPINION16 hours ago
2019: Dankwambo Weathering The Political Storm
- NEWS13 hours ago
2019: APGA Zones Presidential Ticket To North
- NEWS22 hours ago
Frontline US Senator, John McCain, Passes On At 81