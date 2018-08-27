Connect with us
NEWS

PMB Salutes Murtala Nyako At 75

Published

1 min ago

on


President Muhammadu Buhari has joined all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in congratulating former Governor of Adamawa State, Vice Admiral Murtala Nyako (rtd), as he turns 75 on 27th August, 2018.

President Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina  felicitated with all family members, friends, professional and political associates of the renowned farmer, who served the country for many years as a former Governor of Niger State, Chief of Naval Staff and Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, with remarkable honours.

The President extolled Nyako’s successful investment in agriculture and establishing of an international business network in animal husbandry and horticulture, especially with the export of mangos, which further underscores Nigeria’s versatility and capacity in commodities.

The President prayed that the almighty God will continue to refresh Nyako’s mind and strength as he grows older, and grant him the grace to keep serving his country.


