Restructure Nigeria Now, N’Delta Militants Urge FG

Niger Delta militants under the aegis of Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators (CNDA) have urged the Federal Government to heed several calls for the restructuring of the polity, saying they would return to the creeks to pick arms against the major interest of the federal government in the region if such calls were not heeded.

In a statement made available to Correspondents at the weekend, the leader of the Niger Delta Watctdogs (NDW), Gen. John Duku, said the action became necessary following series of democratic infractions perpetrated by the federal government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the recent times.

He listed such infractions to include the persistent hounding of the Senate President Bukola Saraki, the freezing of the Akwa Ibom State government’s accounts by the EFCC and the freedom allowed Myetti Allah cattle union to be involved in the dirty politics of Nigeria without prosecution.

Part of the statement reads “After carefully studying the recent political development in Nigeria in general and Niger Delta in particular; the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators hereby wishes to state as follows:

“We hereby condemn the recent freezing of the Akwa Ibom State Government Account by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC and we view it as an act of intimidation by agent of the federal government and APC in order to weaken the smooth running of government in the Niger Delta State and we hereby warn the EFCC and other agents of government to desist from this act of official recklessness and breach of constitution.

“It is indeed regrettable to observe that the EFCC has been used as a tool to fight against the perceived political opponents, instead of carrying out its constitutional duties without bias as stipulated in the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The EFCC’s fight against corruption has been lopsided without proper investigation or arrest of so many treasury looters who are still looting the public treasury in the Presidency till date.

“The action of the EFCC and the federal government is against the laid down procedure of investigation stipulated in the EFCC Acts; the EFCC has no right or basis whatsoever to freeze any state government account.

Doing so against the Akwa Ibom State government is therefore a calculated attempt to cripple the activities of the state government, label its officials as corrupt and punish the innocent people of Akwa Ibom State. From all indications, the attack is not on Governor Udom Emmanuel but on the good people of the state because of the personal hatred the APC-led government has for the people of the state in particular and the Niger Delta as a whole.

“We hereby condemn the recent Anti-Saraki threat by Miyetti Allah leaders and describe it as treasonable. We also warn that any further attempt to attack or forcefully remove the Senate President from office shall be met with stiff resistance from the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators and we promise that all business activities in the Niger Delta shall be completely shut down. To prove to us that the federal government and APC are not using Miyetti Allah group, the government should as a matter of urgency arrest and prosecute the leader of Miyetti Allah to serve as a deterrent to others.”