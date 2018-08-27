NEWS
Speak Up Against Python Dance, APGA Chieftain Urges S’Govs
As controversy continue to trail plans by the military to re-launch Operation Python Dance by the Nigerian Army, a former Secretary of the All progressive Grand Alliance in Anambra State, Mr Okoli Akirika, has described the proposal as unnecessary and urged governors of the South East states to lend their voice in condemning the proposal.
Whie recalling that the first and second phases of the military operations subjected the people of the South East states to unwarranted physical and emotional trauma, the APGA chieftain stated that there was not even any serious security threat currently in the area that would justify the planned phase three of the military exercise.
Earlier, the leadership of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB) has reacted to the proposed re-launch of the military operation, this time Operation Python Dance 3, describing the plans as “continued effort of the current All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government of President Muhammadu Buhari to treat the people of the entire Eastern region as conquered people”.
About two weeks ago, the Nigerian Army stated that it would commence its annual training programme, the ‘Operation Python Dance (three) in the South East.
The General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigeria Army, Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Boman Kabuk, stated this at the 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha, Anambra State, when he paid a familiarisation visit to the military cantonment.
However, while reacting to the development while briefing newsmen yesterday in Awka, the Anambra state capital, Akirika insisted that there was no reason for such exercise in the South-East states, describing the proposal as misplaced priority.
He urged all stakeholders in the area, including the governors of the South East states, elected and appointed political office holders, members of the cademia, human rights activists, traditional rulers; to join their forces in mounting pressure on both the Nigerian Military and federal government to shelve the plan.
