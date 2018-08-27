NEWS
We Must Fill Generational Gap In Nigeria Politics – Nasko
The governorship flag bearer of People Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 and now governorship aspirant for 2019 in Niger State, Alhaji Umar Nasko, has stated that the entire old generation of politicians cannot easily be eliminated from politics but that the gap can be bridged.
He told Journalists in Minna, yesterday after submitting his letter of intent as governorship aspirant to PDP leadership at the party secretariat Minna, that the younger generation still needs the experience of the older generation notwithstanding that everyone has a right to aspire to any office.
“I have always said that I will meet the expectations of the youths while still upholding the trust and confidence of older generation and founding fathers. It is key we work together because they have the experience, they have the wisdom” he said.
According to him “ it is not about a coup to try to eliminate the entire older generation , it is about taking advantage of the wisdom and experience they have, passing it on because that is always the issue we have that has created a gap of the whole generational change. It has to be a gradual transfer and we are all living and we all have right to aspire , it is not about the age.”
Nasko added that “ I do not see a wall between my generation and the older generation that is at least within my immediate environment and I want to be setting an example to the entire country, to show that yes we are able to work together”
The governorship aspirant posited that if he was elected , his government would be for all as he will appoint into his team, people from the state who have capacity to deliver, irrespective of political affiliations.
He added “when you have a team as a leader, they do the work you just take the credit, and that will be my main job focus to ensure that before I am sworn in as a governor I have already had a vibrant team waiting to keep it running.”
Asked on the performance of the incumbent government in the state Nasko said “ I believe governance is not as easy as it is seen and easy as it looks, it is easy to assess from outside but I have been in governance and it is not easy”.
