Court Jails Man For Possession Of Cannabis Sativa In Katsina

A Katsina State Chief Magistrate Court, on Friday, sentenced one Ibrahim Ahmed to 16 months in prison without an option of fine for being in possession of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa (Indian hemp).

Chief Magistrate Nuraddeen El-ladan, said that the judgment would serve as a deterrent to others.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Altine Ragiji, told the court that the accused person hails from Gwadimawa in Dandume Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the police patrol team raided the residence of the accused person and found him in possession of cannabis sativa.

Ragiji had requested the court for summary trial of the accused person based on his confession of the allegation brought against him.

He said that the offence was contrary to Section 5 of the Public Order and Section 198 of the Penal Code.

The chief magistrate, therefore, sentenced Ahmed to 16 months in prison without an option of fine.