Katsina State Govt. Loans 84 Vehicles To NURTW To Reduce Unemployment

The Katsina State Government, has loaned 84 vehicles to members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state to reduce unemployment and boost the transport sector.

Gov. Aminu Masari, who made this disclosure while giving out the vehicles to the beneficiaries on Friday in Katsina, said the vehicles would create more employment opportunities in the transport sector.

Masari said that the vehicles were distributed on interest free basis to NURTW members operating in the state.

According to him, the beneficiaries are expected to deposit some amount to the coffers of the government every month.

“Whenever the deposited funds reach certain amount, we are going to use it to purchase additional 10 vehicles and give them to another set of beneficiaries.

“And we are not going to tolerate defaulters, whoever is found defaulting the agreement, we will ask him to return the car and we shall give it to another person.

“Nevertheless, we will also insist that he remits the amount he is owing,’’ he said.

He said that the vehicle loan would be refunded in 36 months, with certain amount on monthly basis.

The governor, who warned them against overloading the vehicles, also urged them to ensure that the vehicles are regularly maintained for optimal productivity.

In his remarks, the state NURTW chairman, Alhaji Muhammad Haruna, thanked the government for the gesture and assured that the vehicles would be utilised for the purpose meant for.

He urged the members to ensure prompt payment of the stipulated amount monthly.

Haruna also assured the governor the support of his members toward his re-election bid and that of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vehicles included 50 Toyota Sharon and 34 Volkswagen Golf.