Lone Accident Claims 4 Lives On Lagos/Ibadan Expressway
Four persons died on Friday in a lone accident involving a DAF truck near the Romania trailer park at Ogere on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.
Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, Spokesman for Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident, which occurred at 6.15a.m., was due to speeding.
Akinbiyi explained that the driver lost control of the vehicle while on high speed and it somersaulted.
“The DAF articulated vehicle, with registration number DAL 599 XY, was coming from the north and loaded with beans and onions.
” About 10 people were involved in the accident, four persons died while three sustained various degrees of injuries.
” We gathered that the four dead persons were sitting atop the load in the truck. When the driver lost control, the four fell off the truck and it fell over them.
“The accident happened opposite Romania Trailer park mostly inhabited by members of the Hausa community who were the first respondents,” he said.
Akinbiyi said the respondents helped evacuated the injured victims and the corpses of the dead before the arrival of TRACE officials.
