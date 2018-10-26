Nigeria Partners Ireland On Pharmaceutical Sector

In its effort to boost the country’s pharmaceutical sector, the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) has entered into partnership with the Republic of Ireland.

The partnership, the institute said is to enable Nigeria tap from the rich and well developed pharmaceutical sector of the Republic of Ireland.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Ambassador of the Republic of Ireland, Sean Hoy, the director general of NIPRD, Dr. Obi Adigwe, noted that the partnership was important because Ireland has a world-renowned reputation for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing.

According to him, “Ireland currently hosts 9 out of the world’s top 10 pharmaceutical companies and 18 of the top 25 medtech companies including Abbott, MSD, Allergen, Norvatis, GSK and Pfizer.

“Given the Republic of Ireland’s strong position in the area of drug development and pharmaceutical manufacturing in Europe and indeed globally, there are great opportunities for synergies and linkages that would yield mutual benefits for both countries base on our long diplomatic ties and heritage,” he said.

Adigwe therefore, listed the major areas of partnership with the Irish government to include data collation and sharing for robust strategic marketing and beneficial pharmaceutical trading and investments, strengthening of new partnerships with NIPRD’s faculty and experienced human resources to deepen mutually beneficial opportunities for both the institute and development partners, especially, Irish investors.

On his part, the Ireland Ambassador in Nigeria, Ambassador Sean Hoy, assured that there would be follow up discussions for sustained beneficial engagements while expressing his commitment to partner with NIPRD in order to encourage local capacity developments in key healthcare related areas.

The ambassador applauded Adigwe for his efforts in rebranding the Institute for optimal performance while also commending him for his commitment towards cementing an enduring relationship between NIPRD and Ireland.