Security: Shehu Sani Cautions Against Trekking Solidarity

Sen. Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central has advised anybody in the habit of trekking from one city to Abuja in show of solidarity or opposition to political leadership issue to be security conscious.

“Those in the habit of trekking from one city to Abuja in show of solidarity for a presidential candidate or opposition parties should be wary of the security situation along Kaduna-Abuja road’’, he said in his Twitter handle @ShehuSani on Friday.

He advised such enthusiasts to seeking advice from the police to make their trekking safer, expressing concern about the safety of citizens on Kaduna-Abuja highway.

He was reacting to the killing of the traditional ruler of Adara Kingdom, Maiwada Galadima, Kaduna State, describing the killing as brutal.

He said Galadima, his wife, orderly and driver were abducted on Oct. 19; the wife and driver were later released but the kidnappers allegedly killed the traditionally ruler.

He appealed to all citizens of Kaduna State to embrace peace, noting that “the confirmed brutal murder of the paramount ruler of Adara Kingdom Mr Maiwada Rapheal Galadima in Kaduna State stands condemned.

“It’s a sad day for Kaduna State. I appeal to all citizens in Kaduna to embrace peace’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that less than 24 hours after the Kaduna State Government reviewed the 24-hour curfew imposed in some areas in the state, the government has re-imposed a 24-hour curfew in some towns and villages.

According to government, the 24-hour curfew is effective from 11a.m on Friday and will remain in force until further notice in Kaduna metropolis and its environs.