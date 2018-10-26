NEWS
Syrian Opposition Insists President Assad Resign To Restore Peace
The leader of the Syrian opposition’s negotiation team insisted on Friday that President Bashar al-Assad resign as a precondition for restoring peace in the war-torn country.
“It is impossible for this person, who has destroyed Syria, who is responsible for the deaths of many Syrians, to remain,” Naser al-Hariri said in Moscow ahead of a meeting with Russia’s top diplomat.
Russia, the main military backer of Syria’s leadership, has shifted its focus in recent months to facilitating a peaceful resolution to the Syrian civil war.
“Russia is capable of facilitating dialogue to achieve a political resolution,” al-Hariri was quoted as saying in comments carried by Russian state news agency TASS.
He expressed hope that his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, would expedite the pursuit for a political resolution, the agency reported.
Russia and Syrian opposition-supporter Turkey clinched a pivotal peace deal in September to prevent Syrian state forces from invading the rebel stronghold Idlib near the Turkish border.
Turkey was on Saturday to host the leaders of Russia, France and Germany to discuss a range of efforts to resolve the Syrian conflict and restore peace in the war-torn country.
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP Nigeria Newspapers. Contact: editor@leadership.ng
Sign up for our newsletter
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS11 hours ago
Fayose Fails To Meet Bail Conditions
- NEWS22 hours ago
Vote For Buhari To Return Power To South-West In 2023 – Fashola
- NEWS9 hours ago
Minimum Wage: Something Has To Give
- NEWS22 hours ago
Ganduje: Publisher Insists On Genuineness Of Bribery Video Clips
- NEWS19 hours ago
Ganduje Dollar Video Not Doctored – Jafar Jafar
- NEWS12 hours ago
Benue Lecturer Arrested For Raping 13-year-old Girl To Death
- BUSINESS11 hours ago
Diamond Bank Chairman, 3 Other Directors Resign
- NEWS12 hours ago
Presidential Investigation On SARS Turns To Mourning Ground