CRIME
Police Arrest Tailor For Motorcycle Theft
A 38-year-old tailor, Abdulrasheed Zakariyau, of Magaji Compound, Oke-Andi, Ilorin, Kwara State, has been arrested by the police for robbery and illegal possession of firearm. Operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) of the Kwara State command arrested Zakariyau.
It was gathered that the security operatives arrested the suspect while they were on patrol along Sango area, Ilorin.
According to a police source, “When Zakariyau, who was riding a Bajaj motorcycle with registration No QX 368 LND, was stopped by the operatives, he could not produce documents of the motorcycle.
“During a search conducted on him by a team led by Inspector Victor Odion, a short dane gun, one locally made firearm and live cartridge, were found on him.”
The suspect was said to have initially claimed to be a member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) but was unable to identify himself as one, which led to his arrest.
“During investigation at F-SARS Police Command, it was discovered that the suspect was not a member of VGN and the guns in his possession at the time of arrest had no license.
“He confessed to the crime and revealed that he is a member of a robbery gang terrorising residents of Ilorin. Investigation is ongoing for arrest of his accomplices.
When contacted on the matter, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kwara State Police Command, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, said he was yet to be briefed on the case.
