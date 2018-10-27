School Where 3000 Pupils Escape Death Everyday

Yakubu Muazu Science Model Primary School, Sokoto, one of the premier primary schools in the state, is eminently located, very close to the Government House, Sokoto, but it is also dangerously located along the ever busy Maiduguri express road. ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto reports

Sokoto state, no doubt continues to be renowned for its leading role as the intellectual headquarters of the northern part of Nigeria. These days when the number of out of school children is increasing by the day in the north, Sokoto state presents a complete opposite scenario. The degree of quest for knowledge by the people of the state seems to be waxing stronger by the day.

There is a new wave of enthusiasm towards education (Western and Islamic) in the state. Parents are increasingly sending their wards to school.

This rise in enrolment, understandably is as a result of diverse factors. Notable amongst which include government’s political will in making education compulsory, UNICEF induced Cash-Transfer Programme and most recently, the flagging off of School Feeding Programme in the state.

And that is the clincher. Without necessarily interviewing them, one could see the joy on the faces of the pupils of the Yakubu Muazu Science Model Primary School over the free breakfast they were being served.

The influx into Western education, especially by school age children, has also exposed some areas of concern that need immediate attention by the government.

This is the story of Yakubu Muazu Science Model Primary School a 50 year old school whose pupils are daily faced with the danger of being knocked down by fast moving vehicles.

Of the over 2,015 public primary schools across the state, Yakubu Muazu Science Model Primary School by every description could go for the most strategically favoured in terms of location.

Situated along Maiduguri road, the school is extremely fortunate to a point that the ever busy Maiduguri road separated its entrance from the popular Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH).

The back of the school almost shared same perimeter fence with the Sokoto State Government House hence there is no structure separating them.

Again is the fact that, only short, simple and nearly empty ring roads separated the fence of the school from the personal residence of Senator Abdullahi Gobir to the right and the gigantic palatial residence of former governor Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa to the left.

Taking a walk round the school, LEADERSHIP Weekend discovered that, the school has a total population of 3938 pupils all using only but 39 toilets.

The school also has 81 members of staff of which 45 are male and 36 female. It also has 24 other supporting staff of which 18 are male and 8 are female. The school has 2452 male as against 1486 female pupils.

It has 26 blocks, 64 classes, two offices, two stores and seven staff houses.

Mathematically, it implies that over 100 of the pupils use one toilet and approximately 61 are in a class.

Talking about the toilet facilities, the principal of the school, Muhammed Chika Muhammed, said the school is facing infrastructure problem.

According to him, “All the toilets were last renovated in 2014 under the programme called ‘School Approach’. The entire school was equally renovated then. But you can see that some of our windows and doors are falling off. But you can expect that, these are children, you can’t be more careful with them.

“But sincerely, we need additional classes considering the population of the school. Especially, now that they have introduced Junior Secondary school and the free school feeding.

“If you noticed, we are now running shift system because of the population. When the Primary pupils close in the afternoon, the secondary students will come.”

He said though the school authority is striving to maintain state universal basic education board (SUBEB) directive on Teacher/Pupils ratio of about 40 to 55, the pressure is too much.

Much as the free school feeding programme will continue to be cherished by all, the development has however opened up some grey areas that need urgent attention if the lives of the pupils matter to the society and government of Sokoto state in particular.

The school principal lamented that of all the challenges the school is facing, the most worrisome is the safety of the pupils as they cross the major road to come to school or return home after school.

“Nearly over 3000 pupils of this school are at the risk of being knocked down by vehicles everyday as they have to do a Zebra crossing across the ever busy Maiduguri road every morning and during closing hours,” the principal said.

He said though, the pupils are sometimes guided by the services of those employed to control traffic during such hours, it is not an assurance of their safety. “That is not the surest way of guaranteeing their safety as reckless motorists occasionally knock these innocent pupils down,” he lamented.

Commenting on how reckless some motorists could be, one those controlling traffic for the pupils to cross said not to long ago, an inpatient driver knocked down two pupils.

He added that, such accidents is a recurring decimal in the school’s history because commercial motorcyclists do not have the singular patience to allow the pupils pass without getting annoyed.

Speaking with one of the parents whose child was recently involved in an accident right in front of the school, the visibly worried man who claimed that five of his wards are in the school appealed to the state government led by governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to urgently construct pedestrian bridge across the road for the pupils to use.

Another parent also appealed to Senator Abdullahi Gobir and former governor, Attahiru Bafarawa whose houses are directly facing the school from both sides to come to the rescue of their wards.

The parents also appealed to Senator, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko under whose constituent the school is situated to also come to the aid of their children by constructing pedestrian bridge in the area.

“We need an overhead bridge across this road,” said some of the parents. It is becoming too dangerous for our children to cross this road to come to school.”