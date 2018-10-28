Abia APC Scenario, Time Bomb In Waiting

The only way to avoid the impending doom on the All Progressives Congress (APC) is for the governing party to take deliberate steps to address the glaring cases of impunity and injustice arising from the just concluded primaries in virtually all states of the federation. This is the view of a group that styles itself as the Perturbed Stakeholders of APC which met in Abuja to review the State of affairs in the party.

The apprehension becomes even more palpable with the growing discontentment among the membership of the party, the Atiku Abubakar candidacy which cannot be dismissed with a wave of the hand, plus the flagrant disregard for the rule of law as demonstrated in Abia State where a band of thugs invaded and disrupted a court session convened to affirm the authentic state executive of the APC. Interestingly, accusing fingers have been pointed in the direction of a faction of the party curiously recognized by the APC Headquarters in Abuja, contrary to a subsisting court order.

This ugly development and the continued defection of aggrieved members of APC to other political platforms constitute a source of concern for a ruling party wishing to retain its hold on power in an election that is less than four months away.

Speaking at a forum organised in Abuja by the group, the Chairman of the event, Alhaji Ibrahim Bawa, took a swipe at the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee for its unbridled show of arrogance by insisting on the finality of its decisions on the outcome of the primaries and dismissal of aggrieved members as inconsequential and bad losers.

He, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for issuing a marching order to the National Chairman to clear the mess but appealed to him to further direct Mr Oshiomhole to look into the Abia State scenario where the NWC elected to deal with an illegal faction in the state, despite a court order which recognizes the Dr Emmanuel Ndukwe-led executive as the authentic leadership of the APC in Abia.

He described the Abia situation as a time bomb that may have a devastating effect on the entire APC structure, if it is poorly handled. The way out, he pointed out, is to ensure that the rule of law is followed by promptly forwarding to INEC, the name of the rightful winner of the governorship primary, Chief Ikechi Emenike and other successful candidates who emerged from the legal platform.

Speakers also cited similar cases of dissatisfaction in Ogun where women have threatened to protest naked in Abuja; same goes for Niger, Enugu and other crisis-ridden states where members are moving in droves to other parties as a result of the shambolic elections. They urged the President to match his words with action by ensuring strict compliance with his directive to the National Chairman to clear the mess from the primaries and save the party from self-inflicted injuries that may be difficult to heal.

It’s important to observe that though a majority of the speakers at the forum condemned the conflict management approach of the National Chairman and his lieutenants in the working committee, they were unanimous in their expression of support for the second term aspiration of President Buhari and their commitment to its achievement..