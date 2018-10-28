Accra Fans Ask For More As Glo Ends Twin Shows In Style

Globacom over the weekend brought its season of entertainment in Accra, Ghana, to a close in grand style, with an explosive double-barreled show, which left the audience asking the company to continue the carnival.

For a period of three months from July 2018, Globacom had stormed the city with its power-packed comedy and musical signature shows, Laffta Fest and Mega Music. But on Saturday October 20, Glo held a combo show of both comedy and musical concerts in one location at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre.

The twin show paraded the likes of DJ Cuppy , Patapaa, Yemi Alade, Flavour, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Davido and Wizkid on the music side. On the Comedy side it was a day for Gordons and Foster Romanus , who both did a great job sending the guests doubling over with laughter.

The show which dragged into the early hours of Sunday, lived up to its billing as the most explosive show in Accra in recent times. The music stars raised heart beats with heavy throbs, sweet voices combined with sumptuous melodies from the stage, keeping the audience clapping and wriggling to the sounds. The show rose to a crescendo when when Supa, popularly known as Ghana 2Pac, joined Sarkodie on stage, drawing loud ovation from fans. Wizkid also did a duet with the CCTV star, King Promise.

Gordons and Foster Romanus took away whatever stress remained in the audience with jokes that came out with smooth dexterity. The guys would often poke fun at the audience to the delight of the fans.

Nollywood star, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), crooner, Omawumi and Ghanaian celebrity, Juliet Ibrahim, were hosts of the event along with Gordons.

Some guests described the show as electric. Others commended the rich array of artistes. “I was shocked seeing all the big boys on the stage. It is an experience I won’t forget in a hurry” a guest enthused. Chris Awa, who did not miss any of the five shows, said:“I have been a heavy user on the Glo network and from the first day I got a message on the shows, I promised myself to be part of each show. But today’s show has been the very best. I am having a nice time and I’m grateful to Glo”.

Glo Mobile’s Head of Business, Mr. Uche Ojo, welcomed the guests to the show, saying that the events were packaged to appreciate the company’s faithful subscribers and also to welcome new ones onto the network. He said the network continued to enjoy the much needed turnaround to make the user experience memorable for customers at all times. He promised that Glo would ceaselessly strive to satisfy its customers.

According to Ojo, the combo event, which saw comedians and musicians sharing the same stage, was a befitting conclusion of the 5 high octane mega shows from Glo Mobile, “which have taken the city of Accra by storm over the last three months.”