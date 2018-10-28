NEWS
Edo Govt Cancels Stakeholders’ Workshop On Benin River Port Project
The Edo State Government has cancelled the stakeholders’ workshop earlier announced to discuss the Environmental Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) exercise, the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) in respect of the Benin City River Port (BRP) and Access Road Development Project.
In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., the state government said, “This is to inform the general public that the stakeholders’ workshop which was announced by the Edo State Government, to discuss the Environmental Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) exercise and Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) in respect of the Benin City River Port (BRP) and Access Road Development Project has been cancelled.”
The statement continued, “All the stakeholders earlier invited to the workshop, including the Honourable chairmen of Ovia North East, Ikpoba-Okha local councils in Edo State, the Chairman of Warri North local council and leaders in the listed communities should take note of the cancellation.”
Ogie said further communication on the subject matter will be issued by the Edo State Government in due course.
The cancelled stakeholders’ workshop was earlier scheduled to hold this week Tuesday.
