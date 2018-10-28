CRIME
Gunmen Storm APC Chairman’s Residence, Shoot Police Orderly
Gunmen, suspected to be assassins, in the early hours of Saturday morning, stormed the residence of the Enugu State chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Ben Nwoye, and shot his police orderly, Gerald Eke.
Describing the attack, Nwoye, who thanked God for saving his life, said the attack was political.
“I heard banging on the gate, it persisted for 10 or more minutes. It was followed by gun shots for a long time. Then Gerald Eke, one of the policemen attached to me, began to scream.
“Everything happened within 5 to 10 minutes. I came out and saw blood gushing from his head. At that point, I called the CP, and DCP operations. He picked the call so I told him what was going on. The policeman’s gun was taken. You can see bullet shots in the wall. They took him to Parklane from where he was referred to Orthopedic Hospital.”
