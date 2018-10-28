NEWS
Ikpeazu Canvasses Truth, Forgiveness As Panacea To National Unity
Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has called on leaders and people of Nigeria to imbibe the virtues of truth, forgiveness and transparency, which he said are panacea to the challenges of rapid development and national unity.
Speaking as the guest lecturer at the 3rd Convocation lecture of the Gregory University Uturu, Abia State, Ikpeazu stressed that there cannot be true national unity and development unless the leaders and people of Nigeria speak the truth about their past and consequently forgive each other.
Citing the post-genocide experience of Rwanda to buttress his position, the governor said that it was easy for Rwanda to become what she is today because the people and leaders of that country spoke the truth about their experience with each other and subsequently forgave eachother thereby paving the way for national unity and development of the country.
Speaking further on the need for transparent leadership in Nigeria, Governor Ikpeazu said that leaders must take responsibility for their actions as a sure way to lay solid foundation for development.
He cautioned against the society’s attitude of celebrating people of questionable character as heroes.
