Insecurity: Let’s Vote For SPD Group Urges Plateau Citizens

The Plateau Renaissance Assembly (PRA) has urged the people of the state to vote for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and not any other political parties come 2019. The group cited the failure of the other parties to deliver the dividends of democracy to the People since 1999.

A press statement made available to newsmen in Plateau Stat, by the coordinator of the group, Ayuba David said the people are tired of the two parties and desire to change the narrative come next year.

The statement said Nigerians will vote for the presidential candidate of the party Donald Duke as well as the governorship candidate, John Pofi for Plateau State Government House next year. It cited the articulate manifesto of the party and the salability of both candidates as reasons why they will get the votes of the masses.

While describing John Pofi as a grassroots mobiliser, visionary leader, philanthropist and God-fearing man the Plateau Renaissance Assembly (PRA) said he has the needs of the people at heart and has all it takes to frontally, objectively and passionately tackle the security challenges facing the state for so long now. “Our people need a candidate that can tackle the security challenges facing the state. Not only security we should vote for him because he can bring industrialisation, youth empowerment, revive the falling tourism sector and other good things to the state” the statement added.

The statement also urged the people not to be intimidated or be lured to sell their votes stressing that any attempt to do that will enslave the state for another four years which will send the state backwards.