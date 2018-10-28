WORLD
Khashoggi: Top Saudi Prosecutor To Arrive In Turkey
Saudi Arabia’s attorney general is scheduled to arrive in Turkey to hold talks with investigators looking into the killing of Khashoggi.
Turkey has said Saudi Arabia’s top prosecutor, Saud al-Mojeb, is expected to discuss the latest findings of the investigation with Turkish investigators.
There has been no announcement by the Saudis about the visit, which comes just days after CIA director Gina Haspel was in Turkey to review evidence before briefing the US president.
Turkey is seeking the extradition of 18 Saudi suspects detained in the kingdom in connection with the October 2 killing.
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister appeared to reject that notion in remarks on Saturday, saying the kingdom would try the perpetrators and bring them to justice after the investigation is completed.
Aljazeera
