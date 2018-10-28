NEWS
Lalong To Aspirants: Opportunities Abound In APC
Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has said that opportunities abound in All Progressives Congress (APC) and appealed to aspirants who contested and lost the primaries to remain with the party.
Lalong made the appeal on Saturday in Jos in an interaction with all candidates and aspirants who vied for various positions in the recently concluded primary election.
The governor said there was no victor and no vanquished in the primaries.
He congratulated those who won the
primaries and commended those that lost for contributing significantly to the growth of the party.
“Whether you win or lose, there are great opportunities in APC if we win the general elections.
“Let us work together for the success of the party by teaming up with candidates to ensure that our party wins.
“It is important for us to work for the party because if party wins, we have won but if the party loses, we have lost,” he said.
Lalong advised the winners of the primaries to carry along those who could not make it.
The governor urged them to visit those who lost to work together for the success of the party.
He said that the APC would win all the elections.
“I said this because we are going to work very hard when campaigns start on Nov. 18, 2018,” he said.
Chief Letep Dabang, Plateau APC chieftain, commended all the contestants for exhibiting high level of discipline.
Dabang assured the candidates that the party would solidly support and work for the success of all candidates.
He, however, said that rumours were rife that some aspirants defected and urged such people to clearly notify the party.
“At the level we are, we need to know those who are with us and those that are against us, ” he added.
The News Agency (NAN) reports that present at meeting included senatorial candidates and aspirants, House of Representatives candidates and others for Plateau House of Assembly seats. (NAN)
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP Nigeria Newspapers. Contact: editor@leadership.ng
Sign up for our newsletter
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURES15 hours ago
APC Primaries: How Oshiomhole Saved APC, PMB
- CRIME14 hours ago
Gunmen Storm APC Chairman’s Residence, Shoot Police Orderly
- NEWS4 hours ago
Army Confirms 3 Dead In Shiite, Troops Clash In Abuja
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
32 Arrested Over Kaduna Killings
- EDITORIAL16 hours ago
Emir Sanusi And The Price Of Neglecting Education
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Army To Begin Manufacturing Of Combat Vehicles
- FEATURES15 hours ago
Plateau 2019: Gov Lalong’s Walk To Victory
- FEATURES15 hours ago
X-raying Gov Bindow’s Emergence As Flag-bearer