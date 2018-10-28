Lalong To Aspirants: Opportunities Abound In APC

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has said that opportunities abound in All Progressives Congress (APC) and appealed to aspirants who contested and lost the primaries to remain with the party.

Lalong made the appeal on Saturday in Jos in an interaction with all candidates and aspirants who vied for various positions in the recently concluded primary election.

The governor said there was no victor and no vanquished in the primaries.

He congratulated those who won the

primaries and commended those that lost for contributing significantly to the growth of the party.

“Whether you win or lose, there are great opportunities in APC if we win the general elections.

“Let us work together for the success of the party by teaming up with candidates to ensure that our party wins.

“It is important for us to work for the party because if party wins, we have won but if the party loses, we have lost,” he said.

Lalong advised the winners of the primaries to carry along those who could not make it.

The governor urged them to visit those who lost to work together for the success of the party.

He said that the APC would win all the elections.

“I said this because we are going to work very hard when campaigns start on Nov. 18, 2018,” he said.

Chief Letep Dabang, Plateau APC chieftain, commended all the contestants for exhibiting high level of discipline.

Dabang assured the candidates that the party would solidly support and work for the success of all candidates.

He, however, said that rumours were rife that some aspirants defected and urged such people to clearly notify the party.

“At the level we are, we need to know those who are with us and those that are against us, ” he added.

The News Agency (NAN) reports that present at meeting included senatorial candidates and aspirants, House of Representatives candidates and others for Plateau House of Assembly seats. (NAN)