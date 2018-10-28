NEWS
Obaseki Mourns Death Of Elder Statesman, Anenih
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has expressed deep sadness over the passing of elder statesman, Chief Anthony Anenih, whose death was reported on Sunday.
The governor, in a statement, said that Anenih’s death is a huge loss to the state and the nation as the elder statesman devoted a better part of his life to the development of the state and the country, contributing to national development in the various capacities he served while he lived.
According to him, “The whole of Edo State has suffered a huge loss with the death of Chief Anenih, the Iyasele of Esan land, who ranks as one of the most illustrious sons of the state.
Chief Anenih rose to the occasion when it mattered most, to defend the interest of Edo State and her people.
He attracted development to the state and groomed several Edo sons and daughters who are now active players in the nation’s political space.
“I am deeply saddened by the loss, more so at a time like this, when Nigeria needs his wisdom and guidance as we approach the election season.”
Obaseki prayed that God grants the Anenihs’ the fortitude to bear the loss, noting, “as the whole nation mourns Anenih’s passing, my condolences go to the family, as I pray that God grants them the grace to face this great loss.”
Chief Anenih, who hails from Uromi, was Minister of Works and Housing and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
