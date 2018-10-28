ENTERTAINMENT
Oyindamola Adejumo’s Day of Glory
… As Babasala’s Daughter Bags PhD In S.A
Indeed success had many children and failure is an orphan. That sums up the accolades showered on the singer and songwriter, Oyindamola Adejumo-Ayibiowu since she bagged a PhD at the University of Pretoria in South Africa.
It has been a mixed blessing for Oyindamola who’s one of Babasala’s daughter. She was celebrated at a convocation ceremony of the University of Pretoria on Monday, October 22, 2018. ‘Damola as she’s fondly called was full of Joy and ecstacy as she danced at the ZK Matthew Great Hall at Theo Can Wyk building, Unisa Preller street, Muckleneuk Ridge in Pretoria.
After Oyindamola was called out , her citation read to the academidians and the dons and professors giving her the honour and the plaque. She posted, “Celebrate with me on occasion of my PhD graduation ceremony. The Lord has caused me to laugh and everyone will laugh with me as this happened less than two weeks I lost my father, Moses Adejumo, Babasala. God will bless all my fans and supporters as this PhD is a testimony and a huge one which I will talk about later.
Meanwhile Oyindamola’s father Babasala the icon will be buried on December 7 and before the final Burial, a lot of activities are lined up like a concert, documentary on Babasala and others which will unfold soon.
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP Nigeria Newspapers. Contact: editor@leadership.ng
Sign up for our newsletter
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED19 hours ago
REVEALS: Natural Ways To Cure Weak Erection, Quick Ejaculation, Other Sexual Dysfunctions Permanently
- NEWS24 hours ago
INEC To Conduct By-election In 3 States
- NEWS24 hours ago
Why I Have Not Congratulated Obi – Obiano
- NEWS24 hours ago
INEC Must Reverse Stand On Zamfara APC Primaries – CSO
- FEATURED23 hours ago
2019: PDP’ll Return Corruption To Nigeria – Obi
- NEWS22 hours ago
Why President Buhari Will Defeat Atiku
- FEATURES22 hours ago
I Learn From My Mistakes – Zainab
- NEWS24 hours ago
Benue Govt Raises The Alarm Over Fresh Threats