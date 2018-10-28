Oyindamola Adejumo’s Day of Glory

… As Babasala’s Daughter Bags PhD In S.A

Indeed success had many children and failure is an orphan. That sums up the accolades showered on the singer and songwriter, Oyindamola Adejumo-Ayibiowu since she bagged a PhD at the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

It has been a mixed blessing for Oyindamola who’s one of Babasala’s daughter. She was celebrated at a convocation ceremony of the University of Pretoria on Monday, October 22, 2018. ‘Damola as she’s fondly called was full of Joy and ecstacy as she danced at the ZK Matthew Great Hall at Theo Can Wyk building, Unisa Preller street, Muckleneuk Ridge in Pretoria.

After Oyindamola was called out , her citation read to the academidians and the dons and professors giving her the honour and the plaque. She posted, “Celebrate with me on occasion of my PhD graduation ceremony. The Lord has caused me to laugh and everyone will laugh with me as this happened less than two weeks I lost my father, Moses Adejumo, Babasala. God will bless all my fans and supporters as this PhD is a testimony and a huge one which I will talk about later.

Meanwhile Oyindamola’s father Babasala the icon will be buried on December 7 and before the final Burial, a lot of activities are lined up like a concert, documentary on Babasala and others which will unfold soon.