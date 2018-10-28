PDP Has Learned It’s Lessons – Jev

Honourable Orker Jev representing Buruku Federal Constituency of Benue State in the National Assembly, has stated that the People’s Democratic party has learned it lessons from its defeat in 2015 going by the way it conducted it’s primary elections. JULIANA AGBO presents the excepts.

Before now you were the Chairman rules and business but today, you have been moved to Chair, the F.C.T House Committee, how do you feel about this new development?

Well, first I will like to appreciate the speaker for giving me the opportunity to first serve as the Chairman rules and business for three and half years. Chairman rules and business everybody will tell you is the engine room of the parliament and is very engaging, although is very stressful but I enjoyed the relationship working with my colleagues all over the country, I did that without no problem from anywhere, I thanked the Speaker and my Colleagues for all the co- operation they extended to me throughout the time I served in that capacity. Now the Speaker in his wisdom felt that there should be some re-shufflement in the parliament and is not only in my Committee, about four- five Committees where affected I was moved from rules and business to F.C.T and somebody else – my friend and colleague, Honourable Pajok, was moved from Human Rights Committee to come and take over from me in rules and business, and few other adjustment is a challenge now to me to Chair Federal Capital Territory because in rules and business, we don’t over sight any agency, all our work is done in- House, but in this new Committee, we are going to be dealing with some agencies of Federal Governments in terms of oversight, so I think the new job is not going to be an easy one.

You emerged the PDP Senatorial Candidate in the just concluded PDP primaries, how were you able to defeat four other contestants to pick the ticket?

Well, I recently joined the party; that is from APC to PDP, although I was formally a PDP member and I came into the party when I had them saying that they have rebranded the party and asked Nigerians for forgiveness, I now said, wow! Let me try them, and the APC we thought could make a difference, have degenerated to an unrecognised place. So I decided to join the PDP and to my surprise, PDP seems to have learned their lesson. The primaries were conducted in a transparent manner and my emergency is a product of the votes from the majority delegates as against other four contestants that contested with me. The delegates said I am their choice, so I became elected and I want to use this medium to thank all the delegates for choosing me because this is somebody who just came back to PDP, contested against those who are already there and they had the confidence to give me their mandate to go into the general election as the Senatorial candidate of the PDP in Benue North-West Senatorial district. Let me just say this, we are in democracy, and democracy is about the wishes of the people, just like in the primaries, they preferred me, but in the general election it is whom the general electorate prefer that will emerge, talking about me and my opponent, Senator George Akume, as he is talking and boasting that he has won already, but it is not so. Nobody is saying whether my opponent is a former Governor or not, what people want to know is your performance in office and for your information our people in Benue and Nigeria in general really want a real change that will transform their lives, so I am offering myself to be the Change my people want.

Shortly after your emergency as PDP Senatorial candidate, Senator Akume, your opponent boasted that you only have one Local Government and he controls seven, that is a walk over for him, what is your take?

Well, he also has one Local Government that he belongs to. The fact that the people allowed him to represent seven Local Governments doesn’t mean he has the biggest Local Government. In fact, he has one of the smallest Local Governments. My own is even bigger than his, but we are now facing seven Local Governments and I am also going to the general election knowing that it encompasses seven Local Governments, but as I said, it’s about the people, it’s not between Orker Jev and Akume, it’s about whom the people prefer. If they prefer him, he will get it, but from all indication and every available statistics, the people want a change because the representation that he has offered over time is inadequate and the people will not fall for a pourage of yam, they are dissatisfied with him, they will go for a “true change”.

Your people have said that under Senator Akume, they are unable to see adequate representation from the Federal level. What is this that your people want?

We thank God, it is the people that are saying it not me. I am also their representative and they have seen me worthy of representing them over and over again, now they are asking me to take over from him, so this question should be better directed to the people of Benue North-west Senatorial zone. I don’t want to start comparing myself with Senator Akume, it is the people that are dissatisfied with his performance as a Senator representing them that is why they want a good Change. He Senator Akume have not lead up to the expectations of my people, that is why they are calling for Change, “democracy is for the people” is not about flexing muscles so we both are presenting ourselves to the people and in due cause our people will take their decision.

Since your Governor Samuel Ortom, defected from APC to the PDP, he has been facing a lot of challenges from the ruling party, do you think he is perturbed in any way concerning this challenges?

No, he is not perturbed at all. Governor Samuel Ortom is a fighter, he knew before he left the APC that he will fight it dirty with the APC, if he was afraid, he wouldn’t have left the ruling party because he was threatened and intimidated not to leave the party but he left. He was equally threatened and intimidated when he started this anti- grazing law and he did not succumbed to that. If you come to fear or being perturbed, I think Governor Ortom is not that kind of person. In my opinion, he is ready to weather the storm.

The APC have come out to say that since you people left APC for PDP, that there is relative peace now in Benue thereby accusing those who left APC as master minds of the killings in Benue what is your take?

I think that assessment is very insensitive. I mean people have been killed in their numbers- hundreds of them. When these killers started killing it didn’t matter to them who is APC or PDP. In fact, religion of your faith did not even count whenever they come to kill, so trying to politicise this evil act I think is very bad. I don’t want to talk about it, how about those other areas like the ones that are being killed in Plateau, Kaduna, Zamfara, Nasarawa, I think we should not politicise killing of innocent citizens and the perpetrators should be brought to book.

What assurance are you giving to your party – the PDP, that at the end of the day victory shall be yours in the forth-coming general election?

Well, I think the people should arm themselves with their PVCs because whether anybody likes it or not that is when the fate of those who are going to represent the people will be decided from the Presidential election to the House of Assembly election and they should learn from the mistakes of the past and to the prevailing mistakes and vote wisely in Benue State. I think they have deceived the people and the people are wiser now so APC will be rejected at the polls.