People Using Amaechi, Abe Face-Off To Settle Scores -APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, has declared that certain persons were using the face-off between the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and the senator representing Rivers South-East district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, to settle personal scores.

Wali, who is also the leader of Rivers Unity House (RUH), an advocacy group with the APC, made the declaration while speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He said: “I pray it will get to a point where all will be well again. It is a sad commentary on almost everybody, that you see friends today and enemies tomorrow. It doesn’t speak well of adults. I would have wished that we are working as one family.

“You see people are benefitting from the scam that Magnus himself and probably Rotimi Amaechi, my leader are victims of. People are using them to settle scores and I wish this wasn’t the case.”

The APC chieftain disclosed that Abe, who is a governorship aspirant on the party’s platform, would have made a better career as a legislator because, he would not last as a governor.

Wali said: “You can’t won Magnus in an argument; that is to tell you how brilliant he is. But you see in politics, a lot of things come to play. It is not necessarily how brilliant you are. When he came to me all I said to him was go and make up with your friend (Amaechi). It is going to be difficult for me to leave Rotimi Amaechi to come and work with you.

“But, it will gladden my heart if you resolve your differences because sentiment apart, politically speaking, I do not know how many people who are prepared for public office than Magnus; a lawyer, former member, Rivers State House of Assembly, minority leader, commissioner, Secretary to State Government, Senator.

“I would have wished, knowing him closely, I would have wished Magnus made a career in the legislative arm of government.

“If I know him very well, he probably has fantastic ideas on how to run the state; Magnus will probably not survive as governor. Not because of incompetence, but because of too much competence.”