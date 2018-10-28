Re: Expounding Danger Of Dankwambo, Nafada Script In Gombe

I read with a mixture of amusement and sadness the article “Expounding Danger of Dankwambo, Nafada Script in Gombe,” penned by a fellow whose by-line read ‘Ibrahim Sani’. I will immediately proceed to address the issues he raised in his article.

I wrote a pro-Dankwambo article and Sani took me up on it and tried to change my narrative. I stuck to what I considered incontrovertible facts but Sani went ahead to attack me and my person, saying all sorts of derogatory things about my work and personality.

It may interest Sani to know that intelligent people don’t attack personalities, they stay on the discourse and reel out facts or contradictions on rejoinders like that. Why he dedicated a huge portion of the article to lie is another issue not interesting enough to delve into.

It is an established fact that payment of salaries is a thing every reasonable governor/ ment does as an achievement or not, one just needs to look at APC states like Adamawa, Kogi, Osun and Bauchi to make sense of that.

Even toddlers in the state know that the governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Talban Gombe, has done for the state a 100 times more than what Danjuma Goje did in the sphere of governance ( and within the same span).

Goje handed over a failed state ridden with pension debts and deteriorated infrastructure to Dankwambo.

Sani actually thinks Goje means well for Gombe State.

How does one appraise a man who made all traditional rulers first-class chiefs and refused to pay their salaries because he knew he was leaving and the burden would be that of the incoming governor? How?

Before highlighting some of the achievements of Dankwambo in the state, I want to say that, despite the big political witch-hunt and distractions from ingrates like Ibrahim Sani, Dankwambo has not lost focus of the true essence of governance, especially as it concerns improving the lives of the citizenry by ensuring that he delivers on infrastructural development that will affect the people (directly and indirectly).

For instance, Dankwambo has been commended for achieving several things much more than all his predecessors put together. One is his ability to dismantle the menace and excesses of the Kalare hoodlums turning them into worthy ambassadors of the state through different skills’ training and jobs. A problem which for many years portrayed Gombe state in a negative perspective.

Dankwambo constructed over 1780 kilometres of road networks around the state, upgraded the 1500-bed Children & Women Hospital Idi, constructed a dialysis centre in the Specialist Hospital Gombe, constructed the College of Nursing & Midwifery Dukku, constructed a snake-bite treatment centre in Kaltungo, as well as supplied and installed 8 dialysis machines therein.

Also, Dankwambo rehabilitated and reticulated pipelines and extension to Kwami, Gadam etc and provided extension of water supply to Baure, Dangar and many more communities (not forgetting the construction of an earth dam at Boh, Shongom LGA).

Even in the midst of the economic crunch and technical recession, Dankwambo has improved the living conditions of Gombe people through laudable and human development-oriented projects. As at today, investment in the state is at an all-time high, from less than mere N100million to over N4billion.

Dankwambo it is, who established a micro-finance bank for farmers and SMEs in all of the local government areas in the state and was to break the jinx of fertiliser monopoly by making much more available to the farmers, as he procured over 250 tractors from Mersi Ferguson of Italy as well as other farming implements. The governor has constructed 50 times more roads than all of his predecessors.

He renovated/constructed over 650 classrooms, recruited over 2,000 Degree/NCE graduates apart from training of over 5,000 teachers. He also established a School of Basic and Remedial studies in Kumo, Universty of sciences and technology kumo ,College of Education In Billiri, State Polytechnic in Bajoga, College of Legal and Islamic Studies in Nafada and sponsored 25 Students in Maritime Studies in India & the United kingdom .

Talban Gombe has upgraded the International Airport, which is fully functional and well equipped by the administration with regular flight schedules by Arik Air and Azman .Not only that Talban Gombe is the only Governor that completed all abandoned projects left by his predecessors .And if all of these doesn’t portray good governance to cynics like Sani, then I don’t know where he got his understanding of good governance from.

For Jamilu Isiaku Gwamna, I will expect his allies and associates to tell him the truth, his decision to decamp to the APC only shows him as cheap and his action as a second, huge political gamble (the first being his connivance with the APP executives to betray his boss, late Abubakar Habu Hashidu of blessed memory, by contesting against a man who brought him to limelight and made him who he is – pushing Hashidu to Bafarawa’s DPN).

In an obtuse bid to massage his ego and satisfy a false sense of accomplishment, he reduced my previous analysis of the political developments in Gombe state to a product of dishonest attack on JIG, Sani that submission was patently unfair, infantile, pitiable and cheap. I rest my case.

– Abubakar, the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, to Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, wrote in from George Washington University, Allington ,Virginia , USA.