Rivers 2019: Amaechi Urges Supporters To Mobilise For APC Victory

Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has called on his supporters in Rivers State to mobilise and register more voters for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure victory for the party in the 2019 general elections.

Amaechi, who made the call yesterday while speaking during a ward-to-ward sensitisation visit to communities in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State, said, the only way to benefit from government was to elect good leaders.

“You people need to work hard because If we don’t win, you will not get any benefit. The day we win is the day we should expect change in Rivers State. When we win, we will focus more on bettering the lot of our people because I believe that things should change.

“The only way to effect that change is to go to your various units and wards and commence new registration of members. I expect the new members to have their voter cards; that is the tool you will use to remove bad leaders.’’

Speaking also, APC candidate for Ikwerre/Emohua federal constituency, Ezemonye Ezekiel-Amadi, said the programme has shown that the people are ready to vote for change in the state at all levels.

“This exercise goes to show that our people are ready to make a change in 2019. It shows that we are ready to mobilise our people for victory. That doesn’t mean we should go to sleep, we also need to work harder.”