Fidelity Bank Grows PAT By 24% In 9 Months

Fidelity Bank Plc has posted a growth of 23.58 per cent in its profit after tax for the nine month financial performance, ended September 30, 2018.

The bank’s results for the period under review released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) at the weekend showed a double-digit growth in revenues and profitability.

Fidelity Bank’s profit after tax grew from N14.45 billion in September, 2017 to N17.86 billion, while earnings per share rose by 31.58 per cent to N2 from N1.52 in third quarter (Q3), 2017.

Gross earnings grew by 6.9 per cent to N139 billion from N130.1 billion reported in the same period in 2017.

Interest Income stood at N120.4 billion as against N110.37 billion in 2017, while interest expense also up by 10 per cent to N62.23 billion from N56.56 billion in Q3, 2017.

In other indices, total assets grew by 21.9 per cent to N1.68 trillion from N1.38 trillion in the same period last year. Total deposits, a measure of customer confidence, increased by 27.3 per cent to close at N986.8 billion from N775.3 billion in 2017

Chief executive officer of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo said that “we are delighted with our nine months financial performance with the continuing execution of our medium-term strategy which has further yielded positive results, leading to impressive growth across key performance indices including profitability, total deposits and balance sheet size.”

According to him, the bank has continued to grow its market share driven by significant traction in its chosen business segments such as Corporate, Commercial, SME and digitally led Retail Banking.

He stated that despite the high inflationary environment, the bank’s expenses grew by 6.5 per cent to N50.6 billion due to increased technology investment and higher Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) charges.

“Its cost to income ratio remained relatively stable at 68.4 per cent compared to 67.5 per cent in the 2017 full year. Non-performing Loans (NPLs) Ratio improved to six per cent from 6.4 percent in the 2017 full year despite a 3.4 per cent growth in the absolute NPL numbers with the NPL coverage ratio at 109.9 percent. Other regulatory ratios remained above the required thresholds with Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) at 17 per cent and Liquidity Ratio at 38.3 per cent,” he stated.