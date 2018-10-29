NEWS
Kwara Will Be Free In 2019, PMB Declares
President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the people of Kwara State they will be free from all forms of political oppression and servitude when the APC governorship candidate AbdulRahman AbdulRazak takes over after the elections in 2019.
The president, who was represented by Sen. Abu Ibrahim, Chairman of National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG), made this declaration before the Kwara All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Alh. Abdulrahman Abdulrazak and other Stakeholders from the state paid a courtesy visit to the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG) in Abuja.
Senator Abu Ibrahim assured the delegation that the federal government would ensure a free and fair election in the state and urged the governorship candidate to unite the opposition and ensure all stakeholders are properly carried along, while assuring Kwarans of Mr President’s support.
The APC governorship candidate, Alh Abdulrahman Abdulrazak told the committee that Kwarans have always been ready for freedom, but the ruling government had been using state resources and federal might to suppress the people in the last dispensation.
Also speaking, Kwara Central Senatorial candidate, Dr Oloriegbe recalled that he had defeated Saraki before and he will do it again in 2019 adding “I defeated Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki in the 2011 senatorial election, but the election was rigged by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in favor of Saraki, using the federal might”.
