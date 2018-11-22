2 APC Reps Officially Dump Party

Two more members of the House of Representatives have officially announced their exit from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the plenary on Thursday, the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, read letters from Ahmed Abu (Niger State) and Stephen Olemija (Ondo State) announcing their defections to the Social Democratic Party and the Action Alliance, respectively.

It would be recalled that both members had dumped the APC on Wednesday.

They blamed the conduct and outcome of the APC primaries in their respective states for their defections.

Abu specifically said the primaries conducted by the APC in Niger “has left a bitter pill in my mouth.”