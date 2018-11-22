NEWS
2019 Presidential Debate: Buhari, Atiku To Clash On Dec. 14
The Nigerian Election Debate Group has fixed December 14, 2018 as date for presidential debate that will see candidates of different political parties unveil their plan for country ahead of the 2019 general election.
The group’s chairman, Mr John Momoh who disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at a press conference said the vice presidential candidates would slug it out on January 19, 2019.
Momoh who is also the chairman of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), noted that the debates would hold at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja and would be broadcast live by all BON member stations.
NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as his running mate.
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar with Mr Peter Obi as his running mate.
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP Nigeria Newspapers. Contact: editor@leadership.ng
MOST POPULAR
- LABOUR MATTERS22 hours ago
Minimum Wage: Organised Labour To Demand 2 Years Arrears Payment
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FG, ASUU Continue Negotiation Today
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Dangote Foundation Donates N1bn Hostel To ABU
- NEWS16 hours ago
Amaechi Humiliated Me In Presence Of My Wife –Abe
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Rice Production Creates 12m Jobs In 2 Years – PMB
- FOOTBALL22 hours ago
Super Falcons Daze Zambia’s Shepolopolo 4-0 At AWCON 2018
- NEWS22 hours ago
70 Percent Of My Appointments Will Go To Youths, Women If Elected President – Atiku
- OPINION14 hours ago
Peter Obi’s Reply To el-Rufai
You must be logged in to post a comment Login